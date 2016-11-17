Sarawak 

Bersih 5 gathering remains at Amphitheatre, says committee member

Teo (centre) with four committee members pose for a photo at the Amphitheatre yesterday.

KUCHING: The Bersih 5 gathering this Saturday will still be at the Amphitheatre at Jalan Budaya even though Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) said recently the place was out of bounds.

Bersih Sarawak’s secretariat committee member Ann Teo said the movement expected about 5,000 to turn up and there would be 50 marshals to handle security.

DBKU had said the Bersih 5 assembly could not be held at the Amphitheatre as it was under renovation, but Teo argued it involved only a small area and the rest of its big compound could still be used.

Teo added that the area under renovation would be cordoned off, and hoped DBKU would help them do that well before the start of the gathering at 4pm.

“When DBKU rejected our application to use the Amphitheatre on Nov 3, it did not mention the area was undergoing renovation,” she said.

