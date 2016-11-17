Bomba helps to renovate home for Beredai and family

SIBU: Beredai Rimba and her family now have a more comfortable place they can call home after the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) helped to repair and extend her house in Kampung Sentosa here.

She received the assistance under the National Blue Ocean Strategy programme for selected Welfare Department’s E-Kasih recipients here.

Beredai, in her 40s, who looks for ‘midin’ and other jungle produce to sell to earn a living said she was happy and thankful for the assistance.

She became the sole breadwinner of her family after illness incapacitated her husband.

According to Central Bomba station chief Abdul Mutalif Jaafar, the work to repair and extend Beredai’s house was done by five firemen.

“They started the works to repair broken structures, extend the living room and construct a concrete bridge from the main road leading to the house on Oct 25.

“It took them 11 days to complete the project at a cost of less than RM10,000,” he said when met after the handing over ceremony of the completed house to Beredai on Tuesday.

Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce and Sibu Zone fire chief Abdul Mutalib Rashid were present at the function.

Earlier, Abdul Mutalib said that Bomba had repaired four houses in the central zone under NBOS so far this year, including Beredai’s house. The other three houses were in Sarikei, Bintangor and Mukah, he said.

He also said that Bomba had helped to construct new houses for fire victims at Kampung Jeriah and Kampung Bahagia Jaya Teku in Sibu and Kampung Bom in Mukah.

“This is one way we can connect and get closer to the community outside of our job scope,” he said.

Wan Hamid, meanwhile commended Bomba for their assistance to the local community. He urged the business community in Sibu to contribute to the department so they could use the contributions to help the community.

“We can help to buy the building materials and let Bomba construct houses for those who need them,” he said.