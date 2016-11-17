Changes in corporate tax from Budget 2017 affect businesses

KUCHING: Changes for corporate tax made during Budget 2017 could impact businesses in terms of cost management.

Deloitte Tax Services Sdn Bhd’s (Deloitte) comprehensive tax leader Tham Lih Jiun yesterday highlighted that a proposed amendment to a section of the Income Tax Act (ITA) could add more cost to doing businesses.

“Currently, payment to non-resident for services provided outside Malaysia is not subject to withholding tax.

“The proposed amendment to Section 15A of ITA 1967 now levies withholding tax on income derived by non-resident irrespective of where the services are performed; within or outside of Malaysia.

“The change in withholding tax will have an impact to a lot of companies. For instance, technical fees or services rendered in connection with technical management.

“The amendment will further increase the cost of doing business if the withholding tax is borne by the payer, for example, the Malaysian company,” she said during Deloitte’s Seminar yesterday.

Thus, she urged the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) to come up with transition provision for the withholding tax adding that the amendment was pending further IRB clarification on whether they will be transition provision for long-term contract signed prior to the coming into operation of the Act.

Additionally, Tham noted that there was also amendment of Section 2(1) of ITA 1967 with regards to royalty.

She revealed that the definition of royalty will include the payment for the use of software.

“It is not clear whether online purchase and download of apps, music, video and so forth from overseas company will also be subject to withholding tax.

“Also practically, how is the withholding tax to be paid to IRB where the online system requires the purchaser to pay in full,” she pointed out.

Similarly, Tham also urged the IRB to come up with more clarification and clearer guidelines on the matter.

On another note, she observed that the reduction in corporate tax for businesses which is able to increase their chargeable income based on certain percentage might not benefit all businesses.

“Based on clarification provided by IRB, a company which is not profitable in a preceding year for instance year assessment 2016 and make a profit in year assessment 2017 will not qualify for the exemption.

“The proposed reduction does not benefit company who is currently making loss,” she noted.

She suggested that the IRB might need to relook at the proposal.

Moreover, Deloitte’s indirect tax leader Tan Eng Yew encouraged businesses to pay up any shortfall in tax especially Goods and Services Tax (GST) filings for 2016 by December 31.

He noted that there is no compound or penalty being charged for late payment to businesses until year end.

Tan shared that there was a proposal in the Finance Bill 2016 to increase late GST payment penalty up to 40 per cent of the tax unpaid.

He also observed that the Royal Malaysian Customs Department has geared up GST enforcement with the launch of Customs Blue Ocean Strategy Operation.

He noted that there were already many businesses throughout the country which have been visited by Customs officers to facilitate audit exercise.

Moreover, Tan reminded businesses to look into their GST processes and improve on any area of weakness.

He opined that a thorough review should also be done on the previously submitted returns so that errors could be identified and appropriate action could be taken.

Furthermore, Tan noted the updates for GST were mostly on some technical issues and the treatment of GST revolving free industrial and commercial zones and designated areas.

That applies particularly to the movement of goods within and across free zones.

Nonetheless, he opined that the movement of services within or across free zones remains an issue.

Earlier on, Deloitte’s senior tax manager Chai Suk Phin briefed clients on the changes and updates to personal income tax from Budget 2017.

She shared that the proposed new subsection of 13(1A) to the ITA will include GST output for benefit in kind and perquisites borne by employer.

Hence, she observed that employer is required to include GST output tax in their staff’s Form EA and forms part of the employment income of the respective staff.