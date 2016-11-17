CIMB Group reports higher profit, revenue in 3Q

KUALA LUMPUR: CIMB Group Holdings Bhd reported a higher pre-tax profit of RM1.36 billion for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2016 as compared with RM1.07 billion it posted for the same quarter last year.

Revenue jumped to RM4.12 billion versus RM3.84 billion previously.

In a statement, it said Consumer Banking’s pre-tax profit (PBT) grew 27.2 per cent driven by loans growth and lower provisions but Commercial Banking’s PBT declined 54.8 per cent on higher provisions in the third quarter of 2016.

For the cumulative nine months, pre-tax profit stood at RM3.67 billion as compared with RM2.78 billion for the same period last year.

Revenue rose to RM11.75 billion as compared with RM11.35 billion.

It said the 6.9 per cent improvement in PBT was underpinned by a 104 per cent year-on-year improvement in Indonesia, continued cost controls and a RM150 million gain from the sale of PT Sun Life.

“Consumer Banking’s PBT increased by 33 per cent year-on-year from regional loan growth and non-interest income growth coupled with lower overhead costs and provisions,” said CIMB Group.

Malaysian loans expanded 8.2 per cent year-on-year in the nine months of 2016 while the Group’s loan growth was 2.4 per cent year-on-year.

Group chief executive Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz said the Group’s Target 2018 or T18 Strategy has laid the right foundations in terms of capital, cost, culture, customercentricity and compliance to enable it to move forward with better clarity.

“On Consumer Banking, we will accelerate our digital proposition across the region and focus on recalibration in Thailand,” he said.

On Commercial Banking, the Group would sustain the momentum in Malaysia and Indonesia whilst focusing on asset quality in Thailand.

“We expect better loans growth in Corporate Banking and, subject to market conditions, steady improvement in the capital markets business.

“As we approach the halfway mark of our T18 Strategy, we will fine-tune our programmes where necessary, to ensure a sustainable growth trajectory across all businesses within the Group,” he said.

CIMB Group, he said, is also excited about Vietnam, where it has been granted a full banking licence and will begin operations in December 2016.

“With a stronger foundation in place, we are now in a better position to advance our Asean franchise,” he added. — Bernama