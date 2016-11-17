CM to BNBBC members: Dwell on real issues, not rhetoric

KUCHING: Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem wants state Barisan Nasional Backbenchers Club (BNBBC) members to be vocal on issues affecting the state during the coming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

State BNBBC chairman Abdullah Saidol, when met by reporters after the PBB supreme council meeting yesterday, said the chief minister did not want them to waste time on political rhetoric.

“The chief minister said BNBBC members were elected to the DUN, so they have the right to represent the voice of Sarawakians. Hence, don’t be afraid to debate on real issues.”

Besides issues affecting their respective constituency, elected representatives should also touch on issues involving state rights and be aware of issues related to the Malaysia Agreement.

“Their (BNBBC) members’ debates must have substance and are realistic. Too much rhetoric will irritate the people.”

Abdullah added that Adenan also wanted all BN representatives to fulfil their election promises, including small ones, as it would affect the credibility of the ruling coalition.