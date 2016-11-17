Competition pits the brightest to solve a variety of programming problems

MIRI: A total of 33 students from Curtin University, Sarawak who are members of the Institution of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) Student Branch, took part in the global IEEEXtreme 10.0 Competition recently.

The virtual online programming competition pits international teams against each other to solve a wide variety of programming problems.

Curtin Sarawak in a statement yesterday said the students formed multiple teams of three members each to compete in the 24-hour competition held simultaneously at various locations around the world.

Each team was monitored for quality assurance by a grade member.

The objective of IEEEXtreme is to provide a platform for students to enhance their programming skills.

Curtin Sarawak students have been taking part since 2012.

Prior to competing each year, registered participants attend two training workshops to boost their confidence and competency.

This year, the ‘Programming with Python’ workshop was facilitated by third-year computer and networking system student Ronny Choon Kyn Ling, while the ‘Refresh your C++ Coding’ workshop was facilitated by head of the Department of Foundation in Engineering and Science, Foad Motalebi.

According to Dr Garenth Lim King Hann, advisor to the student branch and proctor of IEEEXtreme 10.0 at Curtin Sarawak, competitions like IEEEXtreme challenge bright minds at universities across the world to apply coding logic and learn how to use programming language to communicate with machines.

“For young engineers, having a strong background in coding would be an advantage in their careers as such skills are highly sought in many industries in this era of information. Global companies such as Intel, Motorola Solution, Google and Samsung require more and more engineers who can code,” said Dr Lim.

The IEEEXtreme 10.0 event at Curtin Sarawak was supported by IEEE Malaysia and three of the university’s industry partners — Kiva Enterprise, Perunding Kinakota Sdn Bhd and Marudy Engineering Sdn Bhd.