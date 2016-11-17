Croc caught at Simunjan school

KUCHING: An eight-foot long crocodile entered a school in Simunjan last night (Wednesday).

The situation was said to be tense at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Lingkau Simunjan when the reptile lost its way and crawled into the school compound.

Local Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the discovery this morning (Thursday). Its spokesman said the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received a distress call around 9:45pm last night (Wednesday). Rescuers arrived at the school around 10:30pm.

“Upon our arrival, we found the crocodile – an eight-foot long reptile – near the main entrance of the school. It was already inside the school,” he was quoted as saying.

Their rescue operation included the usage of net, ceiling hook and gunny sack among other items. The rescuers had to drag the reptile to an open space, he added.

It took seven men from Simunjan fire station to handle the catch and rescue of the reptile. The operation was over at around 11pm.

The crocodile will be surrendered to the Wildlife Protection Agency for their necessary action, Bomba said.