Dayang frontfunner for MCM works, likely to see third quarter results back in the black

KUCHING: Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (Dayang) is favoured to be the frontrunner for the maintenance, construction and modification (MCM) works for the Malaysian production sharing contractors involving topside maintenance, hook-up and commissioning and facilities improvement works which could be announced by year end.

Analysts at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) will be one of the frontrunners for this umbrella contract which is worth approximately RM5 billion in totality as Dayang has seven work barges with an average age of 4.7 years old, and nine work boats with an average age of 5.9 years old.

“All of which are fit for purpose, within the stringent specifications required by Petronas and its production sharing contractors,” it added in a note yesterday.

Currently, the group’s orderbook stands at RM3.34 billion which will last the group through to 2019.

Meanwhile, MIDF Research also believe Dayang’s earnings for the third quarter of financial year 2016 (3QFY16) is likely to swing into the black due to lower one-off expenses during the quarter, coupled with more aggressive costs cutting initiatives at both Perdana Petroleum Berhad and the parent company.

To recap, 2QFY16 reported earnings were marred by one-off expenses such as accelerated amortisation, additional tax charges and breakfund cost for settlement of term loans.

“Despite full year reported earnings expected to register losses, we believe that the company will post a positive full year FY16 normalised earnings,” it added.

Dayang’s valuation is currently at a five-year low of eight or nine times its forward price earnings ratio.

At this valuation, MIDF Research believe that the stock is undervalued and offers compelling trading opportunities.