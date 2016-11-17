Sarawak 

Dept stops illegal earth extraction

KUCHING: The enforcement unit of the Land and Survey Department succeeded in putting a stop to illegal earth excavation in an area in Spaoh area, Betong recently.

During the operation, two heavy machines, an excavator and a lorry filled with soil were confiscated by the department.

The activity was successfully tracked down after surveillance was carried out in the area.

According to the department’s press release yesterday, the case is investigated under Section 32A of the State Land Code (Chapter 81).

The press statement reminded members of the public wishing to carry out earth excavation and moving of gravel to seek advice from the Land and Survey Department first to avoid legal action.

It also encouraged the public to inform the department’s headquarters if they know of such activities. The department can be reached at 082-444111 or through www.talikhidmat.sarawak.gov,my or its hotline 555 999.

