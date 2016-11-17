Developing a mindset for success

WHAT makes a person successful? One of the key factors is having the right mindset. Let’s compare the mindset of successful people with those who are not.

Compliments

Successful people compliment others and encourage others. They look for the good in others instead of putting them down. As a result, others are happy to have them around and would not hesitate to give them full support.

On the other hand, those who like to criticise others are not welcomed by others. People shy away from them for fear of humiliation or discouragement.

Setting goals

Those who are all geared for success will set goals and take action to achieve those goals. They will not just talk about their goals and sit on them. They will find ways and means to make their goals come true.

Those who never set goals will of course not see much success. If they cannot even visualise their goals and go about setting them, how can they ever dream of making things happen?

Embracing change

Successful individuals welcome and see change as opportunities to achieve success. They are not afraid of change but would overcome the challenges that come along with them. They look for opportunities that come along with the change.

On the other hand, those who are afraid of change will stumble and fall. They refuse to accept change and will eventually be left behind.

Talking about ideas

Successful people are always interested to talk about ideas. They are fascinated with new and innovative ideas that will bring about development.

As for those who spend most of their time talking about people, they will find that success is not only out of reach, but they might offend others by gossiping too much.

Forgiving

Those who are forgiving will progress well in their life. It is because they do not allow negative or unhappy things to stay in their minds for too long. They will choose to forget those unpleasant moments and give others the benefit of the doubt.

On the contrary, those who keep score of others’ wrongdoings will find that they have no space for happiness or success. They have filled their minds and hearts with too much negativity and unpleasantness till there is no room for good things.

Continuously learning

Individuals who are humble and never stop learning are those who will never be left behind. They gather valuable knowledge and experience at every stage of their life.

They are always thirsting for more knowledge and this gives them the power to act and do things wisely.

Those who think they know it all have no desire to learn anymore and are stunted in their growth. Their knowledge and skills are out of date and they are not able to follow current trends.

Taking responsibility for failures

Successful individuals own up to their mistakes and find ways to rectify the errors. They acknowledge the blunders they have made and learn from their mistakes.

In this way, they are able to grow and others will respect them for their willingness to take responsibility for their failures.

As for those who try to blame others for their failures, they will find that they are not welcomed by others as nobody wants to be their scapegoat. They will miss the valuable lessons that come along with making mistakes.

Priscilla Hiu is a career guidance consultant of Gracia Management and a certified behavioural consultant of DISC Personality Profiling System, Institution of Motivation Living, USA and Extended DISC Personality Profiling System, Extended DISC Northgate.