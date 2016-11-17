Drug syndicates using permitted chemicals to create new ‘high’

MUAR: Drug-trafficking syndicates in the country have become innovative ‘chemists’ on the wrong side of the law.

They have been found conducting studies of chemicals permitted under the Poisons Act 1952, with a view to exploiting the materials to produce new psychoactive substances.

According to police intelligence, at least, two types of chemicals have been used by the syndicates each week, to produce new drugs bearing similar effects as heroin.

Revealing the new modus operandi of the syndicates, Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Mohd Shariff said:

“For example, the planting of ketum trees is not a crime. However, when ketum leaves are mixed with other ingredient such as cough syrup to produce the desired impact, it is considered a different matter altogether.

“Thus, these syndicates are deemed as ‘pests’ as they are willing to concoct hazardous ingredients for financial gain.”

He was speaking to reporters after officiating an event,‘I Hate Drugs: The Role of Youth and Community to Fight Drugs’ at the Chung Hwa High School here yesterday.

Mohd Mokhtar said to curb such activities, the police would always enhance its cooperation with all parties, including parents, non-governmental organisations and schools to fight the drug menace

He said the responsibility of fighting the menace should not be shouldered by the police alone. — Bernama