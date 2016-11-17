Drugs worth over RM170 million seized since January

MUAR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) seized an assortment of drugs worth RM173 million between January and Nov 13.

During that period, 177,755 arrests were made in connection with the drug seizures, said Bukit Amman Narcotics CID director Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Mohd Sharif.

He said of the total, 18,830 people were nabbed for supplying drugs, 44,962 (drug possession) and the rest for testing positive for drugs).

Making it known that 904 of the suspects were underaged, he added the police also uncovered 20 drug-processing laboratories and seized 115 firearms, together with 1,262 rounds of ammunition during the same period.

Mohd Mokhtar was speaking to reporters after launching the ‘Belia Benci Dadah’ Programme at the Chung Hwa High School near here yesterday.

He said the police also investigated 3,819 cases under the Forfeiture of Property Act. — Bernama