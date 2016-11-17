Latest News Sarawak 

Father and son stumble on gun and ammo cache while fishing

Margaret Ringgit, reporters@theborneopost.com
The gun, which is believed to be a .38 caliber revolver.
The bullets which were found along with the weapon.

MIRI: A 65- year-old man and his son found a gun and 50 bullets concealed inside a plastic bag near the Lutong riverbank earlier today.

Miri police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat confirmed the discovery made by the complainant.

According to Khoo, the discovery was made at 9.50am while father and son were looking for a fishing spot in the area.

The complainant, who is also an ex-policeman, immediately took the gun and handed it over to the Lutong police.

The gun is believed to be a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver.

