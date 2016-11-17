Firms with RPT should prepare TP documents

KUCHING: Businesses which conduct related party transactions (RPT) are encouraged to prepare transfer pricing documentations.

Deloitte Tax Services Sdn Bhd’s Transfer Pricing, Business Model Optimisation and Tax Incentives executive director Hisham Halim believed it is necessary for businesses to have transfer pricing documentations for compliance and as not to be fined or penalised by the tax authority.

“In 2014, they put out new disclosure requirement in Form C and tranfer pricing awareness survey.

“Businesses are required to explain the RPT with arm’s length principle to be applied on ‘transaction by transaction’ basis regardless of the amount of the transaction.

“It is the responsibility of the business to have transfer pricing documents to support their RPT and how they get the price and justify that the RPT was conducted at arm’s length,” he told clients during Deloitte’s tax seminar here yesterday.

Hisham noted that the transfer pricing document is like a strategic planning report outlining a particular RPT as well as the direction of the business.

He added the document might need to be periodically review and updated if there is business restructuring exercise or material change in business model to make sure it is relevant.

Anything that has an impact on the profit margins of the taxpayers may be considered as material, Hisham added.

He observed that the ‘red flags’ for the tax authorities with regards to tax audit on transfer pricing were companies losses or with low profit margin with significant intercompany transactions.

Others include recurring losses, recurring low profits or recurring return on investments as well as royalty, management fees and insurance premium payments particularly to entities in low tax jurisdictions.

Moreover, Hisham pointed out that the transfer pricing documents are required to be prepared before a company enters into a RPT.

On top of that, some of the high risk potential scenarios such as related party payments perceived as shifting income to other jurisdistions and eroding the local tax base, large payments to related parties, large management fees and other payments for related party services.

Additionally, if a particular business was asked to furnish the transfer pricing documents by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), the company must provide it within 30 days of notice.

“There will be penalties to be imposed if the business or taxpayers failed to provide the documentation accordance with the requirements of the transfer pricing guidelines.

“Therefore, we encourage businesses which are involved in RPT to prepare transfer pricing documentation for compliance and tax planning purposes.”