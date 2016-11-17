‘Get flyways recognition for route of migratory birds’

MIRI: Malaysia Nature Society (MNS) Miri suggests the state government get flyways recognition for the route of migratory birds in the city.

Its chairman, Musa Musbah, said with this recognition, people would look at Kuala Baram Wetland seriously as a conservation area for migratory birds.

“People will then put in due effort to develop Kuala Baram Wetland as a nature reserve for eco-tourism purposes,” he told reporters after attending a meeting on Kuala Baram Wetland–Bird Conservation Area here yesterday.

“We can then provide facilities such as homestay, resort, and a proper place for bird watching.”

Musa said the society had thus far documented 132 migratory bird species at the wetland.

“Kuala Baram Wetland is a haven for winter migrating birds from Australia, and the whole world is watching us. That is why Sarawak Forestry Department is serious to make the wetland a bird conservation area.”

He added it was sad the wetland area had been alienated to the private sector for 20 years already.

Most of the areas, he added, have already been allocated for development activities.

“There are some areas which have yet to be developed. These are the potential areas that we will look into as protected wetland area for bird conservation.”

Thus, the society will support Sarawak Forestry Department on its initiative.