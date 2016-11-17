‘Govt promoting indigenous fruits as niche products’

KUCHING: The launching of new products from indigenous fruits that are made into chocolate such as ‘SaraChocS’ is one of the state government’s initiatives to develop these unique and agro-based products.

“These products are produced through collaboration between Sarawak Department of Agriculture (DOA), Malaysian Cocoa Board (MCB) and Sarawak Institute of Agriculture Scientists (SIAS), in an attempt to promote indigenous fruits as niche or specialty products of Sarawak,” said Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at the launch of SaraChocS products here yesterday.

His text of speech was read by Assistant Minister for Rural Economy (Interior Areas) and Plantations Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

Uggah further said the state produced about 3.5 million tonnes of cocoa each year.

However, the rising incomes in emerging markets like India and China have led to industry forecasts of a 30 per cent growth in demand to more than 4.5 million tonnes by 2020, he added.

“This should be good news for our farmers and businesses alike. Take note that Sarawak only produced about 345 tonnes of cocoa beans in 2015, which is just ‘a tiny dot in the ocean’,” he said.

Given the Latin name ‘Theobroma’, which literally means ‘food of the gods’, he said cocoa is enjoyed by people worldwide in the form of chocolate, consuming more than three million tonnes of cocoa beans annually.

“We have two unique cocoa flavours, ‘Fruity’ and ‘Spicy’, that have attained international recognition. With the incorporation of indigenous fruits and nuts, I hope we can bring our ‘SaraChocs’ with its tagline ‘#nangbelalak’ (Crave for More) to a greater height and on par with or better than many other brands,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the Department of Agriculture, through its Crop Research Division, is researching and developing value-added products based on indigenous fruits.

He said examples are products made from ‘Dabai’ or Sibu olive fruit such as roasted kennel, dried dabai, dabai cakes, dabai soap and dabai ice-cream.

Another example is value-added products developed from Terung Asam Sarawak like juice, jam, dehydrated slices and ice-cream, he added.

“Apart from ‘Dabai’ and ‘Terung Asam’, DOA Sarawak is also actively researching on methods to enhance the shelf-life of other indigenous fruits like ‘Kelampai’ (Elateriospermum tapos) and ‘Merenti’ (Ostodes pauciflora).

“These two fruits produce nuts that are rich in nutrition if proper post-harvest handlings are adopted. With the development of value-added products and proper market research and marketing strategies, the two nuts, I believe, can stand tall amongst the other world famous nuts such as almond and walnut,” he said.

He also said Sarawak is one of the biodiversity hot spots in the world.

“The government hopes that the rich bio-resources we have in Sarawak are harnessed actively but most importantly also, in a sustainable manner,” he added.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Saribas assemblyman Muhd Razi Sitam, Malaysia Cocoa Board director-general Datin Norhaini Udin and state Department of Agriculture director Datu Lai Kui Fong were also present at the event.