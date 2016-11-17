Govt recognises contributions of hawkers, says CM

KUCHING: The government recognises the contributions of hawkers to the state and as such has always tried to accommodate their needs by providing better places for them to trade.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said this can be seen in the millions of ringgit spent to build markets here, in Sibu, Miri and other towns statewide.

“The government does recognise the role of our hawkers and petty traders in the overall economy of the country and it does lend funds to petty traders to expand and facilitate the growth of their businesses,” Adenan said in a speech read by Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais for the Hawkers’ Day Celebration 2016 dinner on Tuesday.

Adenan acknowledged that there are eating places in many parts of the country, which are well known among tourists and have contributed significantly to the economy.

He suggested that night markets should be further developed to attract tourists, citing Siniawan as a successful example.

Adenan added the government would encourage the expansion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to further boost the economy, and cited countries such as Taiwan, where SMEs are the backbone of the economy.

“Again, the government does provide assistance to those who want to involve themselves in SMEs,” he said.

The Chief Minister also called on the people to continue to treasure the peace and harmony enjoyed in the state, stressing that nobody benefits from quarrels.

“Be we Chinese, Iban, Malay, Orang Ulu, Melanau, Bidayuh and other races and ethnic groups, we all respect one another and live as brothers and sisters,” Adenan said.

Meanwhile, Naroden said he would share with Adenan the request of hawkers for licence fee waivers.

“I will bring the request to the attention of Adenan for the licence fee be waived or at least be reduced,” Naroden said, adding he would work with Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, who is Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman.