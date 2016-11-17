Help one another, pol sec tells women

MIRI: Women should help one another to become successful in all fields, instead of treating each other as competitors.

Collaboration among women themselves is vital so that members of the fairer sex will not be seen as weak, opined Kijan Toynbee, a political secretary to the Chief Minister.

“We must support one another so that we can be equally successful,” she said at Canada Hill Church (CHC) Women Ministry’s pre-Christmas gathering here recently.

Among the over 200 ministry members, their families and friends present was CHC Women Ministry chairperson Emily Stanley.

Themed ‘Arise and Shine’, the gathering featured entertaining activities such as poco-poco dance, fashion show, karaoke, lucky draw, best-dressed contest and a Christmas act.