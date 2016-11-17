Sarawak 

Inter-College and University Show-Off seeks participants

KUCHING: The inaugural Inter-College and University (ICU) Show-Off is calling for participants.

To be held at Vivacity Megamall on March 11-12 in conjunction with the eighth Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF), ICU-Show Off aims to provide opportunities for students to showcase their talents.

“ICU Show-Off is a platform for students from participating schools and higher learning institutions of the fair to showcase their talents that best represent their schools, colleges and universities.

“It is a great way to promote their educational institutions to the general audience coming from far and wide,” said BPIEF spokesman Jude Toyat.

The talents include singing, dancing, cooking, and martial arts.

“For the first season of ICU Show-Off, we are looking at over 250 participants from over 20 teams.

“Performances must be appropriate for students and the performers must be amateurs and should not include professionals.

“Each institution team must register at least one person to a maximum of 10 performers and students must be above 16 years old,” said Toyat.

He said performances will be evaluated based on criteria such as creativity, costume, choreography, stage presence and audience response.

The deadline for submission of entries is Jan 20 and registration is free.

For details contact Toyat on 019-8941724 or go to www.bpief.com.

The annual BPIEF is supported by the Education Department.

