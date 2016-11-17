Keningau school wins traditional dance contest

PUTATAN: Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kuala Kahaba, Keningau was crowned the overall champion of the State-level Primary School Traditional Dance Competition.

Performing the ‘Limbai’ dance, a traditional dance of the Bajau ethnic group in Kota Belud, for the first category – the Ethnic/Folk category, and a medley of Zapin, Inang and Joget for the second category, the Traditional Dance category, SK Kuala Kahaba was also named the dance team with the Best Costume and Best Music.

Second place winner, SK Kg Libang from Ranau also won the Best Choreography award, with their rendition of the ‘Sumirid’ dance – a traditional dance of the Dusun Ranau ethnic group, and a medley (Rampaian) of the Inang, Zapin and Joget.

SK Sembulan was in third place, also performing the Sumirid traditional dance in the Dusun Tindal costume.

The three schools were the only participants in the competition, after two schools pulled out at the last minute.

The participating schools were required to perform two dances, one for each for the Ethnic/Folk Dance category and Traditional Dance category.

Meanwhile, deputy director-general of the State Education Department’s human development sector, Mastan Gaga in his speech urged performing art teachers to utilize the social media platform such as YouTube as references to improve their choreography.

He also urged participants to find a balance between their co-curriculum activities and their studies.