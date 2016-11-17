Loagan Bunut National Park reopens its doors to overnight visitors

KUCHING: Loagan Bunut National Park has reopened its doors to overnight visitors with immediate effect.

In a press statement yesterday, Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) said the park was off limits to overnight visitors since last Oct 4 due to water supply problems caused by the dry spell.

Now that the dry season is over, the park’s operation has returned to normalcy, including its hospitality services and accommodation.

Visitors who wish to stay overnight at the park can make online reservations through http://ebooking.com.my. Alternatively, call Loagan Bunut National Park at 019-8610994 or the national park booking office (Miri Office) at 085-434184/ 435384, 085-431975 (Fax).