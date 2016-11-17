Longboat to serve as community ‘hearse’

KAPIT: A longboat to serve as the community ‘hearse’ has been launched at Rumah Minggat, Nanga Bawai A, Baleh.

Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang said the longboat equipped with a 30hp engine can transport up to 20 passengers to accompany the body.

“This is in view of many of our people working in Singapore, Peninsular Malaysia, Brunei, Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri. When anyone passes away outside Kapit, the deceased’s family members and relatives have a hard time transporting the body back to Kapit for burial.

“They always request and appeal to the police and Fire and Rescue Department to help them by using longboats to

send the coffin back to Kapit on the way to their longhouse’s burial ground,” he explained.

He added that Tuai Rumah Minggat will be in charge of the boat’s use for compassionate purposes.