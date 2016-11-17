Sarawak 

Longboat to serve as community ‘hearse’

James Ling, reporters@theborneopost.com
Nyabong cuts a ribbon to launch the boat which will serve as a community ‘hearse’.

Nyabong cuts a ribbon to launch the boat which will serve as a community ‘hearse’.

KAPIT: A longboat to serve as the community ‘hearse’ has been launched at Rumah Minggat, Nanga Bawai A, Baleh.

Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang said the longboat equipped with a 30hp engine can transport up to 20 passengers to accompany the body.

“This is in view of many of our people working in Singapore, Peninsular Malaysia, Brunei, Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri. When anyone passes away outside Kapit, the deceased’s family members and relatives have a hard time transporting the body back to Kapit for burial.

“They always request and appeal to the police and Fire and Rescue Department to help them by using longboats to

send the coffin back to Kapit on the way to their longhouse’s burial ground,” he explained.

He added that Tuai Rumah Minggat will be in charge of the boat’s use for compassionate purposes.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (100%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of