Making a living from passion

Kok works on a new bracelet at his makeshift workstation at the festival ground. Paulini Heritage Craft crafts traditional Peranakan jewellery out of pewter. Seen here (at top) is their signature piece, the ‘tepak sirih’. Sophia (left) promoting products made from Borneo stingless bee honey to some American visitors to her booth.

KUCHING: Paul Kok, or Paul KCK as he was known, spent the quieter hours of the late morning bent over his makeshift workstation, carefully coaxing an intricate pewter flower into a slight curve with the help of some tools.

He told The Borneo Post that it was part of a bracelet and each separate component had to be curved enough so that the bracelet follows the contours of the wrist when worn.

Kok and his business partner Lini Idris are in the business of heritage jewellery and crafts, drawing from Lini’s Peranakan lineage, creating pieces that are just as beautiful and easier to wear than an heirloom from an elder.

“We produce replicas that people can afford,” explained Lini.

Paulini Heritage Craft is based in Selangor but is no stranger to Kuching and its annual Sarawak Craft Festival.

The pair found their current career after meeting at their previous ones. Lini was in the marketing industry and previously led a major company in Kuala Lumpur. Kok worked as a professional photographer. When they realised that they were passionate about keeping traditional fine metal art alive, they decided to give it a go.

“In 2005, it was a hobby. We tried for fun, had a few pieces on a small table. It sold out. The next year, we set up at a national event with 500 pieces. Almost all were gone. From there, we never looked back,” said Lini.

She estimated that they had produced over 1,000 designs since. Not bad for two late bloomers who had to learn everything from scratch.

However, they are having trouble getting the next generation interested in continuing the art. Paulini takes in interns from UiTM’s Fine Metal programme but most were only taking the course as a stepping stone to other careers.

“It is very disappointing. Maybe out of 100, only one or two will continue. The local scenario is very bleak.”

Lini added that part of the problem was that nobody with a paper qualification wanted to start from the bottom up, even if they had no real world experience in the industry.

Although the brand does not have a brick-and-mortar store, they have travelled to around 50 countries, thanks to Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation (MHDC).

“We like being able to pack up and go somewhere,” said Lini.

Another interesting exhibitor at the Sarawak Craft Festival is Meliponi, a Sarawak home-grown brand that taps into the emerging demand of Borneo stingless bee honey or ‘madu kelulut’.

The Borneo Post found managing director Dayang Sophia Abang Taha at the stall, explaining the properties of their products to a young American family.

The stall had a clever selection of consumables such as honey sticks and cold honeyed coffee in bottles for visitors who needed a quick pick-me-up.

When it comes to packaging and marketing the efforts of the stingless bees, Sophia’s company Sophia Taha Holdings Sdn Bhd is the pioneer.

“Our target is actually the international market. We have skincare and healthcare products,” she said.

They combine the honey with virgin coconut emulsion, which is the first in the world and patented. Sophia explained that they worked with Unimas researchers to develop it so that people can enjoy the benefits of virgin coconut oil.

“For those with kidney or liver problems, it is hard for them to absorb oil. They need liquid. Emulsion is water molecules on the outside and oil molecules on the inside, so it is easier to absorb,” she said, adding that further research was on-going.

Sophia is taking full advantage of the fact that they are the first in the world to marry stingless bee honey with virgin coconut emulsion, getting on planes frequently to bring the brand abroad.

“Stingless bee is the trend now. Previously Manuka and Yamen honey, now it’s stingless. One of the biggest producers is Sarawak. We export to Peninsular Malaysia.”

According to Sophia, there are 600 beekeepers in Sarawak.

The Sarawak Craft Festival opens from 9am to 10pm for the duration of the Sarawak Regatta 2016.