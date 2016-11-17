Malaysian digital consumers demand high-quality experiences

KUCHING: Malaysian digital consumers are rapidly embracing the digital economy. However, there are perceived gaps in the country’s digital maturity, experience and affordability.

According to the EY Asia-Pacific: Digital Nations 2016 Malaysia survey, highlights that Malaysian digital consumers are digitally savvy and relentless in their pace of adoption of digital devices,

This comes as a typical digital consumer spending an average of almost 14 hours or three fifths of a day on digital devices and 87 per cent using the internet daily.

Malaysia’s rapid shift from a digital-smart to a digital-savvy consumer base is also reflected by the fact that 80 per cent of the survey respondents use social/networking media every day and conduct online research for products and services.

On the flipside, more than half of the respondents think that the country’s digital economy is “less-advanced” than leading nations, while the same number is dissatisfied with the internet speed quality and find the cost of accessing data unreasonable.

Cybersecurity is of critical priority to most Malaysian digital consumers who are concerned about protecting the privacy of their digital behaviors with 83 per cent of the survey respondents wanting organizations to disclose how they use online information and 69 per cent seeking regulatory enforcement on customer information.

EY’s Asean and Malaysia Advisory managing partner Chow Sang Hoe said the high connectivity to the digital environment is redefining the consumer landscape in Malaysia.

“Consumers are demanding a safe, secure and seamless end-to-end experience supported by a more efficient and affordable digital infrastructure,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“With Malaysia’s diverse economy and young population, this presents vast opportunities for government agencies and businesses to rise to the challenge and collaborate on smart transformations that will deliver high-quality digital experiences to the consumers.

“Initiatives recently announced in Malaysia’s Budget 2017 to upgrade the speed of Malaysia’s broadband infrastructure at cost-competitive prices, as well as to establish the Malaysian Digital Hub and Digital Free Zones, are all steps in the right direction.”

Understanding the digital attitudes and needs of Gen Y, Gen X and Baby Boomers is also vital for governments and businesses to engage and sustain online interest.

According to Jonathan Rees, Asean Digital advisory leader, EY, “While the different segments display unique behaviors and needs, responsiveness is a key factor that cuts across all age segments.

“Malaysian digital consumers are increasingly demanding better response speeds, easy navigation, real-time updates and secure and customised services. Organisations need to act on this demand with robust digital technology platforms and processes that will optimise customer engagement across all channels.”

Digital is no longer a “wait-and-see” but a “catch-and-act-now” imperative. In responding to relentless disruption, organizations need to be ever vigilant of new developments and be ever ready to reset their strategies.

Given their high level of digital activity, more than half of the respondents judge a company by its digital presence and unsurprisingly, 60 per cent say that organisations that fail to offer a high-quality digital experience run the risk of losing them as a customer.

Rees shared that this is driving organizations to proactively review and improve their digital platforms, from online communications through to online purchase facilities and intended outcomes.

“In order to win the “hearts and minds” of Malaysian consumers, organizations need to ask themselves “Is my business strategy fit for a digital world?” The answer lies in building a sustainable digital DNA for your organization that embeds the codes of driving value, improving performance and sustaining trust.”