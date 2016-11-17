Malindo Air named Regional Airline of the Year

KUALA LUMPUR: Malindo Air was voted the Asia Pacific Regional Airline of the Year at the 2016 CAPA Asia Pacific Aviation Awards of Excellence held last night in Singapore in conjunction with the CAPA Asia Pacific Summit.

Chief Executive Officer Chandran Rama Muthy said the significant award is validation of the Malindo Air team’s dedication throughout the region, which ensures it remains competitive in the industry.

“We take pride in our product and services and relentlessly motivate ourselves to exceed expectations.

“With a rapid expanding network through the continents of Asia and Australia, we are receiving global recognition for the indisputable comfort and premium in-flight services offered with economical flight rates,” he said in a statement.

The airline previously bagged the Airline of the Year (Passenger) award at the KLIA Awards 2014 and Top Performing Airline 2015 by Travelport.

To celebrate the significant milestone, Malindo Air now offers one million promotional seats,with air fares starting from only RM69 one way all-inclusive, for economy class KLIA/Subang to selected domestic destinations.

The promotion is available for purchases from now until Nov 27, 2016 for the travel period between Jan 1 to Sept 30, 2017. — Bernama