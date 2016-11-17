Court 

Man freed of drug trafficking charge

Anasathia Jenis, reporters@theborneopost.com
Abdul Hafiz is flanked by Osman (right) and Chin outside the court room.

KUCHING: A 32-year-old man walked free out of the High Court here yesterday after he was discharged and acquitted from a drug trafficking charge.

Justice Datuk Yew Jen Kie made the decision after she ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish prima facie case against the accused Abdul Hafiz Spawi.

Yew said there were doubts and material gaps in prosecution’s case.

The judge said evidence showed that many of Abdul Hafiz’s friends went to the room at a hotel in Jalan Simpang Tiga where the drug was found.

The prosecution had failed to prove exclusive possession and control of the room solely by the accused, she added.

Abdul Hafiz was staying at the hotel with his wife and two children when the arrest was made.

He was accused of trafficking 668.40grammes of cannabis about 2pm on Oct 5 last year.

A total of nine prosecution witnesses were called to testify.

Abdul Hafiz was represented by defence counsels Roger Chin and Osman Ibrahim.

