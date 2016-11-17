Ministry unfazed by serious limited resources

KUCHING: The Ministry of Resource Planning and Environment takes its responsibility in state planning and development seriously despite limited resources.

Second Resource Planning and Environment Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the workload and tasks had increased this year as the country entered the final leg in the journey towards realising Vision 2020.

“The state government places great importance and has high expectations when it comes to the development agenda for Sarawak, giving due focus on rural development in order to narrow the gap between the urban and rural divide,” he said.

“As such, we are thankful that the public sector has undertaken a holistic approach through the Balanced Score Card (BSC) method since 2010 to enhance our delivery service.”

Awang Tengah highlighted this at the ministry’s appreciation dinner and presentation of Excellent Service Award for 2014 and 2015 at Riverside Majestic Hotel here on Tuesday night.

The BSC 2010-2020 system, he shared, provided a strong foundation, planning and clear direction to steer the ministry towards achieving its vision and mission.

“I was made to understand that the BSC has produced numerous good results through workshops, discussion sessions, and brain storming sessions with experts and professionals from time to time,” he said.

“Obviously, you (ministry’s staff) will need to adopt, execute and follow through with implementation to prove that our ministry can deliver services efficiently and effectively to meet the needs of stakeholders and clients,” he added.

Awang Tengah hopes the BSC can become an effective tool in facilitating the ministry’s processes in all its core business areas, especially to enhance service delivery and the decision-making process.

Stressing on the needs of government and clients, he informed that the government recently set up three Cabinet committees focusing on Socio-Economy Transformation, Rural Transformation and Performance and Service Delivery Transformation.

“As such, we cannot slag on these matters. Your actions have to be transformation-oriented to realise the aspirations of Sarawak.

“The people have high expectations of our actions and decisions,” he reiterated.

“I want all of you to be more proactive in fulfilling your duties and responsibilities, especially by not delaying the process and approval for applications.

“This is very much depending on your efficiency which is key to service delivery, so I want you to clear your backlogs,” he said.

On the appreciation night, Awang Tengah said the award was to recognise and acknowledge the credibility of public servants.

“We hope the award can motivate all of us to enhance our performance as well as to aim and achieve higher.

“Give the best of ourselves at work, not only for our own success but the ministry as a whole,” he said.

“Continue to be proactive in fulfilling your responsibilities and show that you have the ability and capability to celebrate more successes to come. Make excellence a quality, a culture at work and positive influence towards achieving greater success and steer the ministry towards greater heights,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Sudarsono Osman emphasised that the key to success was group effort.

“The officers who receive awards tonight (Tuesday) excelled due to the collaboration, teamwork and support from the rest. So it does not mean that those who did not receive the award this time are not excellent. You have contributed for them to perform their best,” he said.

“Our little successes over the years should motivate us to pursue higher.”

Sudarsono revealed that among the projects from the top 35 government agencies submitted for the Key Focus Activity (KFA), the ministry has been shortlisted among the top four for the top prize.

“A panel from the KFA has carried out audit in the ministry for that particular project last week. So we hope to hear good news or win something this year,” he said.