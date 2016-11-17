Mobile Land Office unveiled to Ranau folks

RANAU: The Lands and Surveys Department unveiled its Mobile Land Office at the Mobile Community Transformation Centre (CTC) at the Ranau Tamu ground on November 11 and 12.

This programme was officiated by Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Masidi Manjun, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, which also saw the participation of some key federal agencies such as National Registration Department, Health Department, Election Commission, Federal Ministry of Finance and others.

The Lands and Surveys Department also put up two exhibition booths.

Its director, Datuk Hj Safar Untong, said the mobile office was mooted under the Perkhidmatan Tanah Anak Negeri Sabah (PANTAS) programme with the main objective of helping the natives of Sabah in land matters.

“Under the PANTAS programme, the Lands and Surveys Department will survey and give out land titles to the natives who have been occupying and cultivating the lands for generations but still not in possession of any land title. The survey and the issuance of these land titles will be done in a fast tack approach and according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for this programme, the land titles can be issued in eight months.

This programme commenced in 2012 and so far 9,503 lots (12,262 hectares) involving more than 100 villages have been surveyed and a total of 2050 land titles have been issued,” he disclosed yesterday.

The PANTAS programme has been implemented in Beluran, Kinabatangan, Beaufort, Sipitang, Telupid, Sandakan, Papar, Kudat, Keningau, Tongod, Tuaran, Tawau, Lahad Datu and Ranau in line with the vision of achieving at least one such programme in one district. It is fully funded by the federal government.

Besides the issue of land titles, Safar said through the findings and experiences, some of the natives live in remote places and making their trips to the district land offices is a big challenge and to some extent impossible due to access and financial constraints.

Therefore, the department found that the mobile office is imperative so that services can be extended to them without any hassle.

The mobile office is capable of rendering services such as payment of quit rent, land application registration, checking of the land application status and conducting land enquiry for native customary claims.