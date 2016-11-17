More women should join the police force, says Mazlan

KUCHING: The number of policewomen has increased by leaps and bounds with 13,015 personnel nationwide.

Sarawak Commissioner of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said Sarawak had 1,086 policewomen, out of the total of 6,282 personnel.

However, the figure is still below the target.

“Women in management position within PDRM are also lacking, compared with men. There are only 6.7 per cent of them. This is below the 30 per cent set by our prime minister,” he said at the launching of the Policewomen Management Development Committee Meeting (JPPPW) here yesterday.

On another matter, Mazlan reminded all police personnel to help boost the development of competitive human capital and create a knowledgeable and forward-thinking female workforce.

JPPPW was introduced in 2009 to strengthen the potential of female police officers and personnel. Among the agenda of yesterday’s meeting were discussions on work-life imbalance and unconducive work environment.