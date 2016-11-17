No motion as state opts for talks

State to discuss MA63 grouses with federal govt instead of pushing the issue through DUN

KUCHING: The state Barisan Nasional has decided not to table a motion on reclaiming Sarawak’s rights in the next sitting of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) which starts next Monday.

This was disclosed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem at a press conference after chairing a pre-council meeting yesterday.

On October 23, Adenan said one of the state cabinet ministers would table the motion calling on the federal government to observe the state’s rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), The Inter-Government Committee Report (IGC) 1963 and the Cobbold Commission Report 1962 at the next DUN sitting.

He explained that there is now no need to make the move as on Sunday Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had said the federal government was ready to explore any misinterpretation of the Malaysia Agreement signed in 1963 with Sarawak and Sabah.

“We trust the prime minister to do the right thing. In the meantime there is no need to pass a resolution in the Dewan.

“We believe in diplomacy, not confrontation. As a result, we have achieved quite a number of things,” he said, citing example of the development in the state’s negotiation with Petronas on the state’s oil and gas royalty.

“In the context of Sarawak, the process which is described as devolution of power is ongoing with the principal objective of addressing and resolving concern over the erosion of the special safeguards of Sarawak under the Malaysia Agreement and embedded in the Constitution.”

On the proposed Gas Distribution Bill the chief minister confirmed that it will be tabled at the next DUN sitting.

“We notice that there is a vacuum. There is no law in this area so we must fill the vacuum. The authority lies with the state,” he said.

On a separate matter, he said PBB branch chiefs who are not incumbent state assemblymen must give up their positions.

“We had a meeting and among the things resolved is that the branch chiefs who are not members of the Dewan must give up their positions to members of the Dewan.”

The chief minister was referring to Jemoreng branch which is headed by Igan MP Datuk Wahab Dolah and Beting Maro branch which is headed by former assemblyman of the constituency Datuk Bolhassan Di.

He added that both Wahab and Bolhassan have been informed of the decision.