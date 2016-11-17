‘Number of KKM students expected to exceed 3,000 in 2016’

MIRI: Short and long-term courses and programmes conducted at the Miri Community College (KKM) in Senadin have been well received by the local community.

Assistant Minister for Land and Air Transportation and Safety Datuk Lee Kim Shin said in the first ten months of this year, some 2,972 people had attended the short-term courses with tailoring being the most popular.

“This figure is very encouraging and we expect by the end of this year, it will be more than 3,000. We hope that more people irrespective of age will take advantage of the college to equip themselves with various skills,” said Lee recently.

Lee, who is also state assemblyman for Senadin, told reporters this after chairing a meeting for the newly-appointed KKM advisory board for the 2016-2018 term which was held at the college premises.

Lee was reappointed as chairman–a position he has held since 2010–for his fourth term while Miri Resident, Antonio Kahti Galis was appointed as vice-president and college director Fadil Aziz as secretary.

The board has fifteen committee members comprising government sector representatives, community leaders, corporate figures and representatives from non-governmental organisations.

Lee noted that community colleges nationwide were part of the government’s efforts to provide education to the public to promote lifelong learning as a culture.

“This college will collaborate with the Resident’s Office to organise courses on smartphone communication for all community leaders in Miri starting next year.

“Our target is community leaders so they can effectively utilise their smartphones in their daily communication using applications like WhatsApp and Facebook, and even use their phone cameras to take pictures for reference for their official reports,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fadil said besides tailoring, other sought-after short-term courses included cooking, cake and pastry-making,

make-up, pedicure and manicure, flower arrangement, stress management and computer programmes such as AutoCAD and Adobe Photoshop.

At the moment, the college has two full-time courses – Interior Design and Industrial Maintenance – with 88 students.

“Members of the public can request for the type of courses they want us to organise.

“They can either register with us, or they can gather at least 20 people and then request for the courses to be organised,” he said.

Further details may be obtained from the college by contacting 085-653545 or visiting its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kkmiri or its website at www.kkmiri.edu.my.