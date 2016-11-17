PCAM proud to have its own building

MIRI: Palliative Care Association Miri (PCAM) finally has a building it calls its ‘permanent home for the community’, after 11 years of renting two houses and squatting at a building within Miri Hospital compound.

Its vice-president and chief coordinator Jackie Buri thanked everyone for their contributions in making their vision to have a building of their own to carry out their activities a reality.

“A big thank you to everyone from the donors, volunteers, public and private agencies, organisations, individuals, contractors, PCAM staff and volunteers in making this project a reality,” she said after the blessing of the house by Bishop Richard Ng recently.

The new premises is located at No 406, Edar Road in Piasau Garden. Prior to this, they rented a house at Krokop 1 and Lopeng after temporarily occupying a building at Miri Hospital for six years.

Jackie said since its establishment in 2005 by Dr Mieke van de Leemput from Holland and several of her friends,

PCAM carried out various fundraising projects for their various activities including the building fund.

Two main fundraising projects are the half marathon (Run for Love) and the annual charity dinner.

“Despite having our own building, we still require public donations and support as we are a non-governmental and non-profit making body providing free services to terminally ill patients and family members regardless of religion, culture, economy or educational background.

“The medical equipment is ‘on loan’ to patients where necessary. All money donated will be channelled to the public,” Jackie said.

She added the donations were used to provide medical supplies to patients such as nursing beds, ripple mattresses, reclinable wheelchairs, nebulizers, commodes, back rests, oxygen concentrators and medical equipment such as gauze, colostomy bags, microspore elastoplasts, nasal prongs and adult disposable diapers.

In addition PCAM also pays the salaries of its three full-time nurses and house maintenance including electricity and water bills.

The services offered by PCAM include weekly home visits to about 50 patients by volunteers with a focus on adequate symptom controls, regular home visits to ensure patients and care-givers are coping, free loan of medical equipment when needed, bereavement visits, counselling and a daycare centre for social activities from 9am to noon every Tuesday.

During Day Care mornings, patients come for massage and counselling or just to interact with the volunteers, some of whom spend time making handicraft together for charity sales.

The PCAM committee is led by Dr Loh Yunn Hua (president) a respected family doctor with Jackie as vice-president and chief coordinator, Vivian Sheila as secretary and vice-secretary Lucy Siew, treasurer Richard Wong and committee members Veronica Wong, Elizabeth Sim, Rose Lim, Mary Voon and Catherine Goh.

Meanwhile, PCAM will hold its open house at the new premises on Nov 17 (10am to noon).

Members of the public are welcome to the centre.

For further enquiries or donations to PCAM, contact the centre at 012-845 6480 or call Richard Wong at 013-830 3827 or Vivian at 012-877 1027.