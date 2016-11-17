Police deny issuing statement on road closure for Bersih 5 rally

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have denied issuing a statement on the closure of roads for the Bersih 5 rally on Saturday.

“We have not issued a statement on the road closure,” said Inspector General of Police, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar to Bernama yesterday.

It is understood that Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh will hold a press conference on the road closure today.

A message that several roads in the city will be closed on Saturday from 5am to 6pm on Saturday had gone viral on the social media.

The roads listed were Jalan Kuching, Jalan Mahameru, Jalan Tun Ismail, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Ipoh, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Ipoh, Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz, Jalan Ampang, Jalan P.Ramlee, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Pudu, Jalan Pasar, Jalan Dewan Bahasa, Jalan Loke Yew, Jalan Hang Tuah, Jalan Pudu, Jalan Raja Chulan and Jalan Gereja. — Bernama