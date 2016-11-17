Police launch patrol unit office

KOTA KINABALU: The Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB) and Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) office was officially opened at the Karamunsing police headquarters here yesterday.

State’s Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Datuk Awang Sahari Em Hadzeer said the office would provide better security and services to the public.

Also present were city police chief ACP M. Chandra and Hap Seng Plantations Holdings director Datuk A. Asrie Ab Kadir.

Awang Sahari said the URB and MPV units which were under the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division, were the efforts of Chandra as the Kota Kinabalu police chief about two years ago.

“The new URB and MPV office right now used to be a storeroom for confiscated goods.

“As the confiscated goods have been shifted to Kepayan, it is just proper to turn this area into the office for URB and MPV.

“I hope with the new office, the IPD KK, in particular URB and MPV, can better serve the public,” he said. There are 56 URB motorcycles with 57 personnel and 36 MPV vehicles with 86 personnel on duties.

State’s Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Datuk Awang Sahari Em Hadzeer in his speech urged the public to continue provide valuable information to the police in fighting crime together in the country.

He said combating crime was not the sole responsibility of the police. The public must also play their part by becoming the “eyes and ears” of the police.

“We want the public to continue to play their part in assisting the police to combat crime.

“They (public) should not be afraid of the police but to see us as their friends who are there to protect them.

“Therefore, I urge the public, especially city folks to give their full cooperation to the police to fight crime and make our city safe,” he said.