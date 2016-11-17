Police yet to decide on Bersih 5’s application to use Amphitheatre

KUCHING: Police are still vetting an application to use the Amphitheatre here for the Bersih 5 rally this Saturday.

State police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor, however, acknowledged there was a notice informing police about the peaceful assembly.

“According to the Peaceful Assembly Act, organisers are required to send a notice to the police first, and I was made to understand Bersih 5 has done so,” said Mazlan to reporters after launching the Policewomen Management Development Committee Meeting (JPPPW) here yesterday.

“We cannot approve yet the application to use the location because we need to look at things like traffic. If the area has traffic congestion, police will be blamed.”

But police are prepared to monitor the assembly, he added.

“We cannot reveal the number of personnel on duty because that is our strategy, but both our uniformed and plainclothes officers will be involved.”

Mazlan also commented on Beng Khor, the administrator of Facebook page ‘Sarawak Keluar Malaysia 2021’. Beng Khor is demanding an apology from the police for false arrest.

“Why do we need to apologise? We were only doing our duties. There were police reports lodged, and we had to bring him in for further action,” said Mazlan.