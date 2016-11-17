Sarawak 

Pujut rep to pose questions about Miri’s future in DUN

MIRI: What does the government has in store for Miri in the coming years?

This will be the key question Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon will ask in the coming State Legislative Assembly sitting.

More specifically, he wanted answers to community-funding packages for elected representatives, accountability issues, and matters about postal voters, Sesco substations, another polyclinic for Miri, updates on the city’s by-pass road upgrade, and tourism plans.

Dr Ting will also be asking whether the state plan to have its own teachers’ training college, about the availability of basic amenities for the 373 families from Kampung Api Api, Kampung Marikan and Kampung Pasir who have been offered surveyed lots at Tudan Desaras, and what the government intend to do with the vacated land.

