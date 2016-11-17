‘Registration of electrical installation contractors vital’

MIRI: Faulty and shoddy works can have devastating consequences.

This is especially so concerning overloaded electricity circuit, faulty connections and wrong wire gauge which can lead to overheating, sparks, and a fire.

Electrical Inspectorate Unit (EIU) of the Ministry of Public Utilities and Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) here have therefore conducted an engagement session on the requirement to register competent Electrical Installation Contractors (EIC).

About 100 of them and their workers attended the session at SEB Miri Regional office here yesterday, led by assistant electrical inspector Kelvin Yong.

“Without full understanding, the work might not meet the code, rules and regulation. It is therefore important that the contactors employ competent persons,” said Yong, adding the aim of the engagement was to instil and create awareness on the requirement for the registration of electrical installation contractors.

He said electrical works included making electrical wiring, underground cables, overhead lines, main switchboards and substation works.