RM380 million allocation for healthcare remains

THE MOVE to cut the RM380 million allocation for medical expenditure in 2016 was withdrawn to ensure there was adequate supply of medicine at all government hospitals, said Health Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahya.

He said the withdrawal was directed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak following the ministry’s appeal.

“As such, we will not have any more drug shortage issues and the ministry will also look into medicine optimisation to avoid wastage,” he replied to Ahmad Baihaki Atiqullah (PAS-Kubang Kerian) in the Dewan Rakyat here yesterday.

Ahmad Baihaki wanted to know the steps taken by the ministry to resolve medicine shortage at government hospitals. —Bernama