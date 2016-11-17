Roof of ‘Tamu’ at Stapang collapses

SIBU: The roof of the Bumiputera ‘tamu’ (market) at Stapang bazaar, about 46km from here collapsed, caused by a reversing 10-tonne lorry.

The incident happened about 4.30pm Tuesday when the lorry driver, 47, attempted to reverse park near the structure.

The rear of the vehicle struck the edge of the ‘tamu’, causing the roof to collapse. No one was hurt. The lorry driver later lodged a police report.

Meanwhile, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai when contacted said they treated the incident as a normal case.

“We have lodged a police report and will we will ask the lorry owner to compensate the council accordingly,” he said.

The ‘tamu’ accommodate traders who are mostly longhouse residents from the area.