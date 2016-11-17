‘SaraChocS’ an example of using local produce to make value-added products

KUCHING: The production of ‘SaraChocS’ represents another effort of utilising locally grown produce for manufacturing value-added products.

State Department of Agriculture director Datu Lai Kui Fong said this at the launching of ‘SaraChocS’ – new chocolate products made from indigenous fruits – here yesterday.

“There are 12 chocolate food items which consist of components (nut, mesocarp, flour) of indigenous crops such as Kelampai, Merenti, Dabai, Terung Asam and Sago together with chocolate from local cocoa beans that have been created successfully,” he said.

He said in today’s competitive chocolate market, there is a great demand for different types of chocolates made from unique products and origins and local indigenous ingredients.

“Therefore, it is very timely to introduce these unique chocolate products that have been incorporated with local

indigenous fruits and produce of Sarawak. This will further enhance and add value to these local indigenous fruits in Sarawak.

“These new products will be available for takers amongst the chocolate manufacturers and entrepreneurs. The aim of this is to increase their income and enhance further development of the chocolate industry in Malaysia,” said Lai.

According to Malaysian Cocoa Board, currently there are 26 chocolate entrepreneurs in Sarawak, producing between 10 and 400 kgs of chocolate a year.