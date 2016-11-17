SEB Group CEO pays courtesy call on TYT

KUCHING: Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud received a courtesy call from new Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) Group CEO Sharbini Suhaili at the Astana here yesterday.

A press release from the Information Department said Sharbini gave Taib a brief update on SEB’s plans to build on growth and transformation in Sarawak.

Sharbini was appointed SEB Group CEO on Nov 1 after an extensive search for a Sarawakian with international credentials to head the government owned energy development corporation and power utility.

Before assuming the post, he was Petronas Group health, safety, security and environment vice-president.

Sharbini also looked after Petronas’ upstream business, which operates in 23 countries in Europe, Africa, Australasia and the Middle East.

Prior to joining Petronas, Sharbini worked with Shell in various positions both locally and overseas including Miri and the Shell head office in The Hague.

Married with one son, Sharbini, 53, was born in Kuching and grew up in Miri.