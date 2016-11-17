See files notice of private member’s motion on state’s territorial integrity, sovereign rights

KUCHING: State PKR has filed a notice of private member’s motion concerning the state’s determination to uphold its territorial integrity and to revivify its sovereign rights to all resources.

The motion is also aimed at asserting state autonomy and authority over all blocks or fields with oil and gas potentials within the territory of Sarawak, said Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How yesterday.

The state PKR vice chairman said the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) secretary had been notified of the intention to file the notice.

See said on July 15, 2016, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem had explicated various orders, laws and enactments affecting the territorial boundary of Sarawak and the implications of the lifting of the Emergency Order No.10 of 1969 that the control of off-shore exploration, prospecting or mining of petroleum remains with the state and regulated by the Oil Mining Ordinance and the Sarawak Land Code.

Six days later, Petronas awarded the SK410B Production Sharing Contract (PSC) to a joint venture comprising Thailand’s PTTEP HK Offshore Ltd (PTTEP) (42.5 per cent), Kuwait’s KUFPEC Malaysia (SK-410B) Ltd (KUFPEC) (42.5 per cent) and Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (15 per cent).

Petronas demarcated the territory of Sarawak—onshore and offshore—into 48 blocks or fields of oil and gas potentials. It awarded PSCs over 27 of these fields and 13 blocks in Sarawak in their promotion exercises of 2015 and 2016.

See said he wanted DUN to firstly oblige the state government to uphold the territorial integrity of Sarawak and revivify the state’s sovereign rights to all resources discerned therein.

Secondly, to make strong representation to the federal government to amend the Territorial Sea Act 2012 [Act 750] to provide that the Act shall have no application in Sarawak, and thirdly to devise the petroleum regulatory framework to assert state autonomy and authority over blocks/fields with oil and gas potentials yet to be awarded with PSC.

However, in a twist of event, the chief minister told a press conference yesterday that the state BN would not be tabling a motion on reclaiming Sarawak’s rights in the DUN as announced earlier on Oct 24. This decision came after the announcement of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in Kota Kinabalu on Sunday that the federal government was ready to explore any misinterpretation of the MA63.

On another matter, See said he will be filing six written and four oral questions in the coming DUN sitting, which starts Nov 21.

Among them will be seeking to review special grants for Sarawak pursuant to Article 112D(4) of the Federal Constitution, response of the federal government to Sarawak’s representation made to review and amend sections 3 and 4 of the Territorial Sea Act 2012 (Act 750), whether the state will make special financial allocation for rebuilding and restoration of rural schools that are dilapidated and/or make provisions for those without basic amenities, and to what extent timber certified under the Sarawak Timber Legality Verification System (STLVS) satisfy the Timber Legality Assurance System (TLAS) of the European Union Timber Regulation (EUTR).

See will also seek answers on the Sarawak Urban Storm Water Management Manual (SuStoM); stamp duties for land transfer, mortgage and other dealings on land collected from Sarawak and paid to the federal treasury for the last 10 years; and the gender composition of Sarawak’s civil service.

The state government will also be queried on making provisions for positive discrimination and preferential treatments to ensure fair and just appointment and promotion of women officers in the public service to the executive, management and professional levels; the sources of finance (and their respective amounts) for the construction and completion of the Baleh Dam Project; and the length of time and the total amount required for the repayment and servicing of the financial commitments towards satisfying the outstanding borrowings for the construction of the Murum Dam project.