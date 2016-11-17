State budget focuses on devt — Wong

KUCHING: The State Budget to be tabled in the upcoming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting next week will be development-bias.

Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh disclosed that most of the funds are devoted to development expenditure and less will be spent on operating and recurrent expenditure.

“The Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, who is also the Finance Minister, will disclose the details in the DUN sitting but I can assure you that it will continue to be development-bias,” he said.

Wong highlighted this after presenting minor rural project (MRP) grants to 15 organisations at his office in Bangunan Baitulmakmur here yesterday.

Without revealing the details, Wong added that the budget will continue to focus on rural development under the state’s rural transformation programmes.

“On the breakdown or percentage of allocation, perhaps our Chief Minister might talk about it later this (yesterday) evening (at the PBB pre-DUN meeting) as he is the commanding officer. So let’s leave it to him,” he said.