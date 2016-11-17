State volleyball associations urged to close ranks

SIBU: It is time for volleyball associations in the country to close ranks.

In making the call, Malaysian Volleyball Association (Mava) president Dr Gregory Hii noted that some states affiliates, especially Malacca, still shun the national championships.

“It may indicate that all is not well in some of the affiliates. As Mava president, I urge all the state leaderships not to fail the young players in their respective territories by organising some local tournaments and send their teams to national level championships.

“Depriving these volleyball players is injustice done,” he said during the casting of lots for the 16th Milo-Mava National U-14 and U-16 Championship in Kuala Lumpur recently.

Also present at the event were Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) secretary Datuk Low Beng Choo and Mava secretary Joseph Gerard.

A total of 15 teams will be taking part in the National U-14 tournament to be held at Sibu Rejang Park Volleyball Stadium from Dec 6-12 while another 20 teams will vie for the National U-16 title in Johor from Nov 18-21.

Hii said the tournaments provide opportunities for players from various states to compete and gain invaluable court experience.

He said it was also to improve the skill level of the players and also to prepare younger players to take over the mantle once the seniors quit.