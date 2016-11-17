Students awarded through Shangri-La Embrace program

KOTA KINABALU: Shangri-La’s Rasa Ria Resort & Spa was recently invited to be part of SMK Sri Nangka’s award ceremony as the school’s benefactor through the Shangri-La Embrace program.

The school gave away 150 awards to students from Form 1 to Form 6 for excellence in academic subjects, top achievers in each academic form, as well as the annual coveted “Pelajar Ikon SMK Sri Nangka” award.

The award is presented to one female and one male student each year who best excels in academic, extracurricular activities, school participation and leadership.

It was a proud moment for Rasa Ria as one of the recipients of the coveted award, Alfredo Jami, is the son of a Rasa Ria employee. His fellow schoolmate, Alqafiedah Bt. Aliudin was the other recipient of the award.

This year marks the last year of Rasa Ria’s five-year collaboration with SMK Sri Nangka Tuaran through the Embrace program.

The program is a division of Shangri-La’s Care for People Project, which commits a Shangri-La hotel to a five-year partnership with a chosen beneficiary working on children’s health or education programs. The beneficiary could be a school, health centre or orphanage, and must require resources, which the hotel can ably deliver such as infrastructure support, fundraising, life skills and even hotel apprenticeships.

With SMK Sri Nangka, Rasa Ria has committed itself to providing book sponsorships for students on critical subjects (English, Mathematics and Advance Mathematics), organizing A Meal A Day program, infrastructure improvements, Embrace Scholarship program (collaborating with ATI College) as well as incorporating our business partner to provide hygiene facilities for the school.

Throughout the five years, the school has seen four of its former students receiving the Embrace Scholarship and successfully completing their Diplomas in Hospitality. They are now full-time colleagues at Rasa Ria. Two more students are currently enrolled in the program and are set to graduate next year.

Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts remains committed to operating in an economically, socially and environmentally responsible manner whilst balancing the interests of diverse stakeholders.