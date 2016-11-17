Sungai Menuan folk asked to send kids to SK Lepong Menuan

KAPIT: Residents of Sungai Menuan and its surrounding areas have been asked to send their children to SK Lepong Menuan.

Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat said it is no longer necessary for Sungai Menuan folk to send primary school children to Kapit town for their education.

“The government builds primary schools in rural areas to provide education at the doorsteps of those residing in longhouses. SK Lepong Menuan is one of the many rural schools built

by the government to provide convenient and affordable education,” he said during the school’s parent-teacher association night recently.

“These schools are equipped with all basic facilities such as classroom block, dormitories for boys and girls, rations for boarding pupils, well-trained and qualified teachers posted to the schools to teach the pupils. There’s no reason why parents should opt to send their children to town schools when the schools provided in their areas are equally good, if not better.”

He said many rural schools in Bukit Goram have performed very well in the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR).

“I can assure you that these rural schools, when compared to town schools, are equally good and able to produce high achievers,” he said.

Jamit also advised parents not to spoil their children with expensive gadgets.

“I’d like to advise parents to set money aside for their children’s education. While they’re in primary school there are not a lot of expenses. However, when they enrol at higher learning institutes or university, then they have to pay for tuition fees and other expenses.

“Start from now to save for your children’s education fund. Make it a point to open an account with the bank for an education fund. Every month deposit RM10 or more. By the time the children complete Form 5 or Form 6, there’s quite a substantial amount for higher education. In this way, parents actually start to prepare early for their children’s education so when they enter university, you don’t encounter financial shortcomings,” he advised.

Jamit also announced a grant of RM10,000 for the PTA.