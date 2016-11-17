Tool thief caught after short pursuit

KUCHING: A sub-contractor was able to recover his tools after he pursued and rear-ended the motorcyclist who has stolen the items from under his nose about 11.30am yesterday.

The incident took place at a house in Sungai Apong where the sub-contractor is hired to do some renovation works.

According to him, he had only just carried some tools from the boot of his car into the house when he exited to see a man stealing his gen-set and a power drill from the boot before riding off on a motorcycle.

The sub-con immediately drove after the motorcyclist and caught up with him at a traffic light intersection in Jalan Tun Razak where he then rear-ended the bike, sending the thief sprawling onto the road.

Apparently oblivious as to who had struck him, the thief angrily confronted the sub-contractor over the collision but ended up fleeing on foot, abandoning his motorcycle in the process, after realising the latter was the rightful owner of the tools he had just stolen.

Police personnel were called to the scene to take custody of the motorcycle and subsequently brought the machine to the Simpang Tiga police station for further investigation.