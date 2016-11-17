Two bills to be tabled at Assembly sitting Nov 21-30

KUCHING: The second session of the 18th State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting from Nov 21 to 30 will see the tabling of the Supply (2017) Bill, 2016 and Distribution of Gas Bill, 2016.

DUN speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar said the Supply (2017) Bill, 2016, which is on the state budget, will be tabled by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, with the first and second readings carried out on Nov 21.

“The third reading for this bill will be on Nov 30 to allow time for members of the august house to study the budget speech and then participate on that day,” he told a press conference after attending the BN pre-council meeting which was chaired by Adenan at a leading hotel here yesterday.

On the Distribution of Gas Bill, 2016, he said it will be tabled by Public Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom , with the first, second and third readings on Nov 21. Asfia also mentioned that eight motions filed by six members of the Assembly will be tabled at the eight-day sitting.

“Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon has filed a motion in respect of the Ministry of Local Government to provide minutes of meeting to members of the public while Pelawan assemblyman David Wong is calling for the state government to demand from the federal government for funds to start a Sarawak railway line to connect major cities and towns in Sarawak.

“The third motion is from Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, who is seeking to resolve and affirm our determination to uphold territorial integrity of Sarawak to revivify the state’s sovereign rights to all resources discerned therein and to assert state autonomy,” he revealed, adding that Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian’s motion sought for the state government to take necessary measures to restore Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution to its original form in order to exert the rightful status of Sarawak as an equal partner within the Federation of Malaysia.

Apart from that, Asfia said Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang and Kota Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen filed two motions respectively.

Chang’s motions are to seek for the state of security in Sarawak and to ensure and assist the people of Sarawak that the very least all police stations in the state should do is operate round the clock and police personnel should be well-trained and equipped to provide the necessary security to people of Sarawak at all time; and also that an annual allocation of funds be made to all elected representatives just like how minor rural project (MRP) grants were provided to Barisan Nasional (BN) members.

“Kota Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen is seeking that the state government shall within one year from the date of passing of this motion implement the two resolutions passed by the august house on May 6, 2014 and Dec 8, 2015; and that the government ceases the operation of gas fuel power generation and the state government do renegotiate with Petronas to convert the supply of 450 million standard cubic feet per day of subsidised natural gas to subsidised liquid petroleum gas of equal value and this be used to reduce the average price of liquefied petroleum gas for households and small businesses throughout Sarawak,” he disclosed.

Deputy DUN speaker Dato Gerawat Gala and DUN secretary Sufian Tarmizi were also at the press conference.