US industrial production flat in October

WASHINGTON: Industrial output in the United States was flat in October, but a surge in mining helped spur a rebound from two months of declines, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday.

The Industrial Production index was unchanged from September, after posting declines of 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent in September and August, respectively. But the index indicates output is down 0.9 percent from October 2015.

Mining, which includes the oil and gas industry, jumped 2.1 percent in October from the prior month, after declining in September, while manufacturing output rose 0.2 percent for the second straight month.

Utilities fell again, dropping 2.6 percent after the 3 percent decline in September.

Compared to October of last year, mining output is down 7 percent, manufacturing has slipped 0.2 percent, and utilities is off 0.1 percent.

Output of consumer goods was down for the second month, but construction materials rose 0.6 percent in October following a 0.5 percent increase.

Industrial capacity, which indicates how much production is being used, was barely changed from September at 75.3 percent, and is up 0.3 percent from a year ago. -AFP