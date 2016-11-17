Widespread use of antibiotics can create AMR — Subramaniam

PUTRAJAYA: Widespread use of antibiotics to treat infections can create a new problem called antimicrobial resistance (AMR), says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam.

“Antibiotics have many good effects, but widespread use without control can no longer kill or inhibit the growth of bacteria and the increasing cases of AMR has become a global health threat.

“Some diseases do not require antibiotics and doctors do not have to give them to patients. However, it is the culture in this country for doctors to give antibiotics and those who do not give are deemed to have shirked their duties.

“As such, doctors fall into this trap and give antibiotics,” he said after launching National Antibiotics Awareness Week Campaign 2016 at Putrajaya ospital, here yesterday.

A Ministry of Health study conducted in 2014 found that only 26 percent of patients were given antibiotics by government health clinics compared to 61 per cent by private clinics and hospitals.

“Research around the world shows that the main cause of AMR is unjustified use of antibiotics by health professionals at public and private facilities.

Subramaniam said a study this year estimated 700,000 global deaths each year and if not controlled, it can rise to 10 million by 2050.

Generally, the resistant organisms which exist in humans, animals, food and the environment act as a major driver for AMR. — Bernama